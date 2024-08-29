Tata Curvv EV on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 19.76 Lakhs.
Tata Curvv EV on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 19.76 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Curvv EV top variant goes up to Rs. 21.73 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
The lowest price model is Tata Curvv EV Creative 45 and the most priced model is Tata Curvv EV Accomplished 55.
Tata Curvv EV dealers and showrooms in Gurgaon
Tata Curvv EV on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Curvv EV is mainly compared to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Tata Nexon EV which starts at Rs. 14.49 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Maruti Suzuki eVX starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Curvv EV Creative 45 ₹ 19.76 Lakhs Tata Curvv EV Accomplished 45 ₹ 20.88 Lakhs Tata Curvv EV Accomplished 55 ₹ 21.73 Lakhs
