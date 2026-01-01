The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹23.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.
The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours 54 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Fast Charger). The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition include the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.