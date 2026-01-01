hamburger icon
Tata Curvv EV Front Right Side
1/21
Tata Curvv EV Right Side View
2/21
Tata Curvv EV Front Left Side
3/21
Tata Curvv EV Front View
4/21
Tata Curvv EV Left Side View
5/21
Tata Curvv EV Rear Left Side
6/21

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition

4 out of 5
23.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Prices

The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹23.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Range

The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Colours

The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Battery & Range

The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours 54 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Fast Charger). The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition include the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Price

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,24,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,34,684
EMI@50,181/mo
Close

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm
Transmission
Automatic, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Fast Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
55 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
502 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Speed
160 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4310 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1637 mm
Width
1810 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Second Row Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
EMI45,163 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,01,215
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,01,215
Interest Amount
6,08,583
Payable Amount
27,09,798

Tata Curvv EV other Variants

Curvv EV Creative 45

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Close

Curvv EV Accomplished 45

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
80,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,883
EMI@41,825/mo
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished 55

₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,24,680
EMI@43,518/mo
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 45

₹20.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,28,828
EMI@43,607/mo
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 55

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus 55

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,041
EMI@47,975/mo
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55

₹23.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,158
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,00,658
EMI@49,450/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

