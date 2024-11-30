Curvv EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Curvv EV Right Side View
View all Images

TATA Curvv EV

Launched in Aug 2024

4.2
10 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Curvv EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 167.17 kmph

Curvv EV: 160.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 462.61 km

Curvv EV: 543.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.52 hrs

Curvv EV: 7.9 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 47.24 kwh

Curvv EV: 45.0 - 55.0 kwh

View all Curvv EV Specs and Features

About Tata Curvv EV

Latest Update

  • Should you wait for Maruti Suzuki e Vitara or pick one from Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS?
  • Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Safest electric cars according to Bharat NCAP ratings

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Curvv EV.
    VS
    Tata Curvv EV
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Dashboard
    Rear Left View
    Open Trunk
    Ac Controls
    Door Handle
    Front Right Side
    Left Side View
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Tata Curvv EV Variants
    Tata Curvv EV price starts at ₹ 17.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv Read More
    7 Variants Available
    Creative 45₹17.49 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    160 kmph
    502 km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Accomplished 45₹18.49 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    160 kmph
    502 km
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Check Offers
    Accomplished 55₹19.25 Lakhs*
    55 kWh
    160 kmph
    585 km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Accomplished Plus S 45₹19.29 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    160 kmph
    502 km
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Accomplished Plus S 55₹19.99 Lakhs*
    55 kWh
    160 kmph
    585 km
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus 55₹21.25 Lakhs*
    55 kWh
    160 kmph
    585 km
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus A 55₹21.99 Lakhs*
    55 kWh
    160 kmph
    585 km
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Curvv EV Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Tata Curvv EV Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4 out of 5
    3.5
    Performance
    4.5
    Safety
    4.5
    Design
    4.5
    Feature
    4
    Comfort

    Pros

    Unique and catchy coupe styleRespectable range and quick charging speedFeature-packed cabin

    Cons

    Limited rear-seat spaceQuality-check concerns with front lightsBrakes need more bite

    The massive popularity of Tata Nexon EV in the still-small Indian electric car market is under threat. And the threat comes from none other than its own sibling that has been officially launched as the blue-eyed boy in the Tata EV portfolio. The Tata Curvv EV is indeed that, a blue-eyed boy with a curving design language that is looking at swaying potential buyers away from the plethora of mid-size SUVs that are either petrol or diesel or hybrid engine powered. And although in a separate segment from Nexon EV - in terms of pricing as well as body style, the Curvv EV is the new flagship that is looking at replicating the success of its older but smaller sibling.

    The Tata Curvv EV has already been launched in the Indian car market at introductory prices which range from 17.49 lakh and 21. 99 lakh (ex-showroom). And while these are compelling price points for sure, does the latest electric car on Indian roads deliver in terms of everything else it promises too?

    READ MORE

    Tata Curvv EV Images

    20 images
    View All Curvv EV Images

    Tata Curvv EV Colours

    Tata Curvv EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Virtual sunrise
    Empowered oxide
    Flame red
    Pristine white
    Pure grey
    Tata Curvv EV Safety Ratings

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Curvv EV Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Battery Capacity45-55 kWh
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Max Motor Performance165 bhp, 215 Nm
    Range502-585 km
    Charging Time7 Hours 54 Minutes
    SunroofYes
    View all Curvv EV specs and features

    Tata Curvv EV comparison with similar cars

    Tata Curvv EV
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV
    Mahindra BE 6
    Tata Nexon EV
    MG ZS EV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    MG Windsor EV
    Tata Punch EV
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹17.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹18.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.6
    10 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    Charging Time
    7 Hours 54 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 20 Minutes
    Charging Time
    9 hours
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Range
    585 km
    Range
    473 km
    Range
    456 km
    Range
    683 km
    Range
    489 km
    Range
    461 km
    Range
    656 km
    Range
    331 km
    Range
    421 Km
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Max Motor Performance
    165 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    148 bhp, 310 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    282 bhp,380 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    143 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    174 bhp, 280 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp, 200 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    121 bhp 190 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.9 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.3 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.7 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.87 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.8 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.5 seconds
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    4310 mm
    Length
    4340 mm
    Length
    4200 mm
    Length
    4371 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4789 mm
    Length
    4295 mm
    Length
    3857 mm
    Height
    1637 mm
    Height
    1655 mm
    Height
    1634 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Height
    1616 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Height
    1694 mm
    Height
    1677 mm
    Height
    1633 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1811 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.35 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    378 litres
    Boot Space
    455 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    448 litres
    Boot Space
    663 litres
    Boot Space
    579 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Currently viewingCurvv EV vs Creta EVCurvv EV vs XUV 400 EVCurvv EV vs BE 6Curvv EV vs Nexon EVCurvv EV vs ZS EVCurvv EV vs XEV 9eCurvv EV vs Windsor EVCurvv EV vs Punch EV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Tata Curvv EV Videos

    Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

    Popular Tata Cars

    View all Tata Cars
    View all Upcoming Tata Cars

    Tata Curvv EV EMI

    Select Variant:
    Creative 45
    148 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 502 km
    ₹ 17.49 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Creative 45
    148 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 502 km
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    Accomplished 45
    148 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 502 km
    ₹18.49 Lakhs*
    Accomplished 55
    165 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 585 km
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus S 45
    148 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 502 km
    ₹19.29 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus S 55
    165 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 585 km
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus 55
    165 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 585 km
    ₹21.25 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus A 55
    165 bhp, 215 Nm | 160 kmph | 585 km
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹28712.97/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Tata Curvv EV User Reviews & Ratings

    4.2
    10 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    One of the best EV
    It's not just one of the best?it's the best! It deserves to be the 8th wonder of the world. The Tata Curvv EV is comfortable, luxurious, smart, efficient, speedy, and packed with numerous features. Words can't do it justice you must take a test drive if you're considering buying an EV. Go for it; it's absolutely worth it! By: Shyam Ranjan Singh (Nov 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Rays of India: A Ride Like No Other
    Very good design, best looking, best price, and super car to drive. Safety is a top priority. Love it! By: J p gupta (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect EV segment
    The Tata Curvv is a bold entry into the electric SUV market, highlighting Tata Motors' ambition to merge futuristic aesthetics with reliable performance. With its coupe-inspired SUV design, the Curvv distinguishes itself through aerodynamic lines, an assertive front fascia, and sleek LED lighting, creating a sporty appeal that sets it apart from mainstream electric vehicles.By: Ramesh Nagare (Nov 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Overall Good Car
    The bike offers good driving comfort and could benefit from better tech features, such as advanced gadgets and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Increasing the range to 700 km and adding quick-charge options would make it ideal for commuters traveling between metro cities and the suburbs.By: pcr (Nov 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Very budget friendly car
    I love this car. This is one of the best car I have been driving lately. Very budget friendly and provided amazing comfort and driving experienceBy: Suhail Umar (Oct 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect For Ride
    While the company claims a range of 502 km, the actual range is closer to 370-380 km. With the AC off and driving at 60-65 km/h, you can achieve around 400-420 km. The boot space is excellent, but the claimed range could be more accurate for this EVBy: Devkaran (Oct 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best ev of 2024
    It's a very nice car, and I love driving it with my family. The seats are comfortable, and the AC is great. The only issue, however, is with the AC.By: Arnab (Oct 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable
    It has been a very exciting experience, the comfort and convenient driving pleasure is something else. I would recommend people to take this car blindly. Even so, Tata cars are not lacking in safety features, Tata cars are the best for a comfortable journey.By: Venu (Sept 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Attractive look in very low price
    Look is amazing and the rear side look is very attractive I love this new tata curvv according to me this is better than creta and seltos By: Anas (Aug 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect EV with great features
    All well, with apealing design and features. Looks and performance with 45kw is tremendous. Really we appreciate tata for their initiative.By: Mukesh Kumar (Aug 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 20 Lakhs
    Electric Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Curvv EV