Tata Blackbird Front View
DISCONTINUED
TATA Blackbird

4.7
16 Opinions
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Tata Blackbird is discontinued and no longer produced.
Blackbird Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Blackbird: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.09 kmpl

Blackbird: 17.4 - 22.4 kmpl

About Tata Blackbird

Blackbird Launch Date

The Tata Blackbird was expected to launch in April 2025 but the project has now been terminated.

Tata Blackbird
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Tata Blackbird Images

Tata Blackbird Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage17.4 kmpl
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel

Tata Blackbird User Opinions & Ratings

4.69
16 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
3
5 rating
12
Perfect SUV for Indian roads
Awesome vehicle and great value for money! ?? Tata Blackbird offers comfortable seating, excellent safety, solid build quality, and ample legroom.By: James Peter Braganza (Nov 21, 2024)
Good looking for the highway
Where you awesome design. Powerful look. Wonderful ground clearance. Look like super model car. Range in budgetBy: Kundan Kumar Singh (Nov 13, 2024)
For Yamuna Expressways Best
I am happy with my 5-year experience. It is very comfortable, provides good safety, and is well-built. It offers excellent mileage and comes with all necessary accessories.By: Sangam Kumar Dwivedi (Nov 11, 2024)
Good Experience
Good diesel engine, great comfort, ample leg space, stylish looks, and excellent features. This is the 'Bappa' of all SUVs ? Black Bird.By: Abhijit (Nov 9, 2024)
Prefect highway drive with compact look
The driving experience is excellent, with a comfortable seating arrangement that looks wonderfully diverse. This vehicle is perfect for long highway drivesBy: Dr Rajeev Ranjan (Nov 1, 2024)
Best and safe SUV
It?s stylish and comfortable with value of money, no doubt Tata vehicles have no competition in all segments. In Indian market Tata products are floating maximum share aloneBy: Mohammad Arif Khan (Oct 20, 2024)
Perfect design value for money
Waiting for tata blackbird design and look is awesome long time Indian market waiting for this beauty .By: Krushna Deshmukh (Oct 1, 2024)
So comfort car for national highway
Very nice looks..it's milege also good.i have personal experience for tata car.no maintenance expenditure.so that it's very nice carBy: Ranjan kumar meher (Sept 30, 2024)
Tata best performer
Excellent look, seems will lead market in the segment with look and performance think have to wait long for gettingBy: Gk singh (Sept 19, 2024)
Lovely cruiser with beast looks.
Looks and styling is beyond imagination, . A little bit more comfort could be added.. However performance is world class... Currently I'm driving creta, But this one is much better...By: Aditya Narayan (Jul 10, 2024)
