The Tata Blackbird was expected to launch in April 2025 but the project has now been terminated.

Blackbird Launch Date

The Tata Blackbird was expected to launch in April 2025 but the project has now been terminated.

Tata Motors has recently entered the compact SUV segment in 2024 with the launch of the Curvv coupe-SUV. The Indian carmaker, however, had originally planned to enter this segment back in 2019 and was gearing up to launch a compact SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta. The project entered the discussion phase a year before the COVID-19 pandemic and it was internally codenamed as Blackbird.

Tata Motors had tied up with Chery, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, and would sell their rebranded SUV in India. As per their plans, the Indian carmaker was going to rebadge and sell the Chery Tiggo 5x as the Tata Blackbird. Such a deal would allow Tata Motors to enter a highly competitive market at an affordable cost.

The plan never materialised, however, and the Blackbird project never progressed through the internal discussions phase. After a sudden shift in the geopolitical landscape, Tata Motors terminated the agreement with Chery and shifted its focus on improving its existing portfolio and enter the micro-SUV segment with the Punch.

Blackbird Launch Price

It was expected to launch with a price of ₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Blackbird was expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1199.0 cc

• Transmission: Both

• FuelType: Petrol,Diesel

Blackbird Seating Capacity

The Tata Blackbird was expected to be a 5 Seater model.