Tata Altroz EV Expected Launch Date

Tata Altroz EV Expected Launch Date



Tata Altroz EV was first presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and later at Auto Expo 2020. The public debut of the new electric Altroz is scheduled for June 2022. The Tata Altroz EV is based on the company's all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) chassis and features Ziptron powertrain technology, which is powered by IP67-rated dust- and water-resistant battery pack. The Altroz EV might be the hatchback of choice for eco-conscious shoppers because of its ample city range, quick performance, and zero emissions.



Tata Altroz EV Price:



The price of the Tata Altroz EV hatchback is expected to be Rs. 14.00 Lakh.



Tata Altroz EV Features:



Tata Altroz EV will get a new grille, modified air dam, new teal blue colour, electric blue highlights all around, and no exhaust pipe in the back. It gets a new set of alloy wheels and a revised front end. Due to the lack of a transmission tunnel on the inside, the electric hatchback will get a floating dashboard. The Altroz EV will be identical to the normal Altroz in terms of room and comfort. A semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic air conditioning, and linked car technology are planned to be included in the Altroz EV. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, front seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, high-speed alert system, rear parking sensors, and other safety features will be included in the Altroz EV.



Tata Altroz EV Performance:



Tata's Ziptron powertrain, which includes a permanent magnet AC motor driving the front wheels through a single-speed transmission, will be used in the Altroz EV. The Altroz EV is expected to have a sub-10 second 0-100kph dash. The Altroz lithium-ion battery pack has a target range of 250-300km and can be charged to 80% in 60 minutes using DC fast charging, according to Tata.



Tata Altroz EV Capacity:



The Tata Altroz EV will feature a seating capacity of five passengers. It will have a 345-litre boot capacity.



Tata Altroz EV Rivals:



In this pricing range, the Tata Altroz EV will face competition from the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Bolero Neo.