Altroz EVImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Tata Altroz EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING
View all Images

TATA Altroz EV

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

Review & Win ₹2000
₹12 - 15 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

Altroz EV Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 113.5 kmph

Altroz EV: 120.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 313.0 km

Altroz EV: 306.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 9.25 hrs

Altroz EV: 8.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 27.6 kwh

Altroz EV: 26.0 kwh

Tata Altroz EV Latest Update

Latest News:

Maruti Suzuki eVX and Tata Altroz EV: Two most awaited electric cars in India
Tata Motors upcoming electric car: Is it longer-ranged Nexon EV or Altroz EV?

Tata Altroz EV Expected Launch Date
Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Altroz EV.
VS
Tata Altroz EV
Citroen eC3
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Door Handle
View more
Tap here to expand

Tata Altroz EV Alternatives

Citroen eC3

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Check Latest OffersView similar Cars

Tata Altroz EV Images

28 images
View All Altroz EV Images

Tata Altroz EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Battery Capacity26 kWh
Body TypeHatchback
TransmissionAutomatic
Range306 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed 120 kmph

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

Popular Tata Cars

View all Tata Cars
View all Upcoming Tata Cars

Explore Other Options

Hatchback Cars
Hatchback Cars Under 15 Lakhs
Electric Cars
Upcoming Hatchback Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Altroz EV