HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataAltrozXZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol

Tata Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Tata Altroz Front Left Side
1/23
Tata Altroz Front View
2/23
Tata Altroz Rear View
3/23
Tata Altroz Grille
4/23
Tata Altroz Front Fog Lamp
5/23
Tata Altroz Headlight
View all Images
6/23
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.33 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Latest Updates

Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 12.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 345 litres
    • Mileage of XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol is 19.33 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Price

    XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol

    ₹12.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,75,990
    RTO
    1,16,449
    Insurance
    42,528
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,35,467
    EMI@26,555/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Engine Type
    1.2 L Revotron
    Driving Range
    715 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.33 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 60 R16

    Capacity

    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    345 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres

    Dimensions & Weight

    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Wheelbase
    2501 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Width
    1755 mm

    Comfort & Convenience

    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest

    Instrumentation

    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes

    Locks & Security

    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless

    Rear row

    Exterior

    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes

    Storage

    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes

    Lighting

    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.24 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display

    Telematics

    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No

    Safety

    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes

    Seats & Upholstery

    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol EMI
    EMI23,899 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,11,920
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,11,920
    Interest Amount
    3,22,050
    Payable Amount
    14,33,970

    Tata Altroz other Variants

    XE Petrol

    ₹7.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,49,900
    RTO
    54,343
    Insurance
    31,535
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,36,278
    EMI@15,825/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    XM Petrol

    ₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XM (S) Petrol

    ₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XM Plus Petrol

    ₹8.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XM Plus (S)

    ₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XT Petrol

    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XMA Plus Petrol

    ₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ Petrol

    ₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XM Plus Diesel

    ₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ i-Turbo Petrol

    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XMA Plus (S)

    ₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ LUX

    ₹9.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XTA Petrol

    ₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S)

    ₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XM Plus (S) Diesel

    ₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XT Diesel

    ₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition

    ₹10.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) LUX

    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZA Petrol

    ₹10.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)

    ₹10.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (O) (S)

    ₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Diesel

    ₹11.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol

    ₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZA Lux Petrol

    ₹11.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZA Plus (S)

    ₹11.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition

    ₹11.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ LUX Diesel

    ₹11.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) Diesel

    ₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition

    ₹11.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZA Plus (S) Lux Petrol

    ₹12.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel

    ₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZA Plus (O) (S)

    ₹12.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) LUX Diesel

    ₹12.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup

    XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel

    ₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Altroz Alternatives

    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Altrozvsi20
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza V AMT

    6.86 - 10 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AltrozvsGlanza
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AMT

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AltrozvsBaleno
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT

    6.49 - 9.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AltrozvsSwift

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.54 - 7.33 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wagon R Price in Delhi
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5 - 8.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago Price in Delhi
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    48 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    8 - 10.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    21.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Lexus LBX

    Lexus LBX

    45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MINI Cooper SE 2024

    MINI Cooper SE 2024

    55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW X6 Facelift

    BMW X6 Facelift

    1.49 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details