Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Latest Updates
Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 12.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacityAltroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 12.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol is 37 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 345 litres
Mileage of XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol is 19.33 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less
TataAltroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Price
XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
₹12.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,75,990
RTO
₹1,16,449
Insurance
₹42,528
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote