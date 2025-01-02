Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZA Lux Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 11.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZAAltroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZA Lux Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 11.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Lux Petrol is 37 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 345 litres
Mileage of XZA Lux Petrol is 19.33 kmpl.
TataAltroz XZA Lux Petrol Price
XZA Lux Petrol
₹11.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,99,900
RTO
₹78,849
Insurance
₹40,567
