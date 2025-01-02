Altroz XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Latest Updates
Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 10.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 345 litres
Mileage of XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol is 19.33 kmpl.
TataAltroz XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol Price
XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,79,990
RTO
₹77,443
Insurance
₹40,049
