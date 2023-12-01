Altroz XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition Latest Updates
Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 10.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 10.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque: 140 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 345
...Read MoreRead Less
TataAltroz XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition Price