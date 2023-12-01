Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataAltrozXZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol

Tata Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol

3.5 out of 5
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
3.5 out of 5
9.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol Latest Updates

Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
  • Max Torque: 140 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 345
    • ...Read More

    Tata Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol Price

    XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,72,400
    RTO
    68,018
    Insurance
    35,384
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,76,302
    EMI@20,985/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 L Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    12.52
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    140 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    108 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Ground Clearance
    165
    Length
    3990
    Wheelbase
    2501
    Height
    1523
    Width
    1755
    Bootspace
    345
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Altroz XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol EMI
    EMI18,886 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,78,671
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,78,671
    Interest Amount
    2,54,493
    Payable Amount
    11,33,164

    Tata Altroz other Variants

    XE Petrol
    ₹6.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,84,900
    RTO
    30,346
    Insurance
    28,160
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,43,906
    EMI@13,840/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    XE Rhytm Petrol
    ₹6.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Petrol
    ₹7.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Petrol Plus
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE Diesel
    ₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE Rhytm Diesel
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT Petrol
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Diesel
    ₹8.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Petrol
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM Plus Diesel
    ₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ (O) Petrol
    ₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Petrol
    ₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT Diesel
    ₹9.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
    ₹9.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹9.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Diesel
    ₹10.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
    ₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ (O) Diesel
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
    ₹10.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Diesel
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Altroz Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz vs Wagon R
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz vs Tiago
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta U2 1.2 CRDi

    5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz vs Grand i10 Ni...
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi CNG

    5.15 - 6.44 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz vs Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

    4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz vs Ignis

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details