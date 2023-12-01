Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XZ (O) Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 10.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZAltroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XZ (O) Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 10.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ (O) Diesel is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq
Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 345
Mileage of XZ (O) Diesel is 25.11 kmpl.