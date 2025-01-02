Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZ LUX Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 11.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZAltroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZ LUX Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 11.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ LUX Diesel is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq
Max Torque: 200 Nm @ 1250-3000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 345 litres
Mileage of XZ LUX Diesel is 23.64 kmpl.
TataAltroz XZ LUX Diesel Price
XZ LUX Diesel
₹11.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,19,900
RTO
₹1,36,338
Insurance
₹41,081
