Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 35 variants. The price of Altroz XZ LUX in Delhi is Rs. 9.99 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ LUX is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 345 litres
Mileage of XZ LUX is 19.33 kmpl.
TataAltroz XZ LUX Price
XZ LUX
₹9.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹8,89,900
RTO
₹71,143
Insurance
₹37,727
