Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XT i-Turbo Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT Altroz is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 22 variants. The price of Altroz XT i-Turbo Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 9.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT i-Turbo Petrol is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 L Revotron Max Torque: 140 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 345 ...Read MoreRead Less