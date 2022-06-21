Home > New Cars > Tata > Altroz > Tata Altroz On Road Price in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz On Road Price

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz Price List, Specifications and Features

XE Petrol

1199 cc | 85 bhp |

₹ 5.44 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
165
Length
3990
Wheelbase
2501
Height
1523
Width
1755
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Engine Type
1.2 L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
704.85
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.05
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
345
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tata Altroz FAQ's

In Delhi, the on-road price of the Tata Altroz XE Petrol is Rs ##onroad##.

In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol will be Rs ##RTOCharge##.

The Tata Altroz XE Petrol's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs ##insurance##.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Altroz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. ##exshowroom##, RTO - Rs. ##RTOCharge##, Insurance - Rs. ##insurance##, FASTag - Rs. ##fasttag##, and Accessories Package - Rs. ##accessories##. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Altroz in Delhi is Rs. ##onroad##.

Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata Altroz XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. ##topOnroad##.

The top variant of the Tata Altroz costs Rs. ##topOnroad## on the road. Tata Altroz is available in 28.0 variants, with the base model being Tata Altroz XE Petrol and the top variant being Tata Altroz XZ Plus Diesel, which costs Rs. ##topOnroad##.

Tata Altroz on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. ##onroad## and goes up to Rs. ##topOnroad##. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

EMI for the base variant of the Tata Altroz in Delhi will be Rs. NA. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Tata Altroz
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Tata Altroz has been a solid performer in the premium hatchback segment since its first launch in the country in 2019 Read More

