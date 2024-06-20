Tata Altroz Racer on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 10.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz Racer top variant goes up to Rs. 12.60 Lakhs in Sikar. The lowest price Tata Altroz Racer on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 10.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz Racer top variant goes up to Rs. 12.60 Lakhs in Sikar. The lowest price model is Tata Altroz Racer R1 and the most priced model is Tata Altroz Racer R3. Visit your nearest Tata Altroz Racer dealers and showrooms in Sikar for best offers. Tata Altroz Racer on road price breakup in Sikar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Altroz Racer is mainly compared to Hyundai i20 N Line which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Sikar and Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Sikar. Variants On-Road Price Tata Altroz Racer R1 ₹ 10.91 Lakhs Tata Altroz Racer R2 ₹ 12.03 Lakhs Tata Altroz Racer R3 ₹ 12.60 Lakhs