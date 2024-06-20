HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataAltroz RacerOn Road Price in Amritsar

Tata Altroz Racer On Road Price in Amritsar

Tata Altroz Racer Front Left Side
Tata Altroz Racer Rear Left View
Tata Altroz Racer Grille
Tata Altroz Racer Headlight
Tata Altroz Racer Taillight
Tata Altroz Racer Side Mirror Body
9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Amritsar
Altroz Racer Price in Amritsar

Tata Altroz Racer on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 10.77 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz Racer top variant goes up to Rs. 12.76 Lakhs in Amritsar. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Altroz Racer R1₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Tata Altroz Racer R2₹ 12.19 Lakhs
Tata Altroz Racer R3₹ 12.76 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Altroz Racer Variant Wise Price List in Amritsar

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
R1
₹10.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,000
RTO
78,430
Insurance
48,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Amritsar)
10,76,879
R2
₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
R3
₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tata Altroz Racer News

Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
20 Jun 2024
The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
17 Jun 2024
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
10 Jun 2024
Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback, carrying a host of cosmetic updates.
Tata Altroz Racer adds sporty vibe to the premium hatchback: Everything about it
9 Jun 2024
The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
Tata Altroz Racer launched with sporty performance, priced from 9.49 lakh
7 Jun 2024
Tata Videos

Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
17 Jun 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
