Altroz CNG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Altroz CNG XZ Plus (S) Lux in Delhi is Rs. 12.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (S) Lux is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L CNG
Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
BootSpace: 210 litres
Mileage of XZ Plus (S) Lux is 26.2 kmpl.
TataAltroz CNG XZ Plus (S) Lux Price
XZ Plus (S) Lux
₹12.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,54,990
RTO
₹1,14,349
Insurance
₹43,169
