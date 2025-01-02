Altroz CNG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Altroz CNG XZ Lux in Delhi is Rs. 11.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofAltroz CNG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Altroz CNG XZ Lux in Delhi is Rs. 11.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Lux is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 L CNG
Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
BootSpace: 210 litres
Mileage of XZ Lux is 26.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less
TataAltroz CNG XZ Lux Price
XZ Lux
₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹9,89,900
RTO
₹78,143
Insurance
₹41,430
