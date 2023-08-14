Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataAltroz CNGOn Road Price in Vellore

Tata Altroz CNG On Road Price in Vellore

4 out of 5
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
4 out of 5
8.8 - 12.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vellore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Altroz CNG Price in Vellore

Tata Altroz CNG on road price in Vellore starts from Rs. 8.80 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 10.98 Lakhs in Vellore. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Altroz CNG XE₹ 8.80 Lakhs
Tata Altroz CNG XM Plus₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Tata Altroz CNG XM Plus (S)₹ 10.30 Lakhs
Tata Altroz CNG XZ₹ 10.98 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Altroz CNG Variant Wise Price List in Vellore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,55,400
RTO
82,040
Insurance
41,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Vellore)
8,79,764
EMI@18,910/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
5 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
XM Plus
₹9.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
XM Plus (S)
₹10.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
XZ
₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Tata Altroz CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Baleno Price in Vellore
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
i20 Price in Vellore
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check Swift 2024 details
View similar Cars
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz Price in Vellore
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.7 - 8.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiago NRG Price in Vellore
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Glanza Price in Vellore

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Altroz CNG News

Tata Motors has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of Altroz CNG. The hatchback competes with rivals such as Maruti Baleno CNG.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG: Which one offers better mileage?
14 Aug 2023
The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
Altroz offers a deep cargo area and the depth has been cleverly utilised in its CNG version to still offer a commendable amount of boot space.
Should you buy Altroz CNG? Pros and cons of the stylish hatchback explained
30 May 2023
Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs comparison
20 Apr 2023
The Tata Altroz iCNG gets two smaller CNG cylinders in place of the spare wheel in the boot
Tata Altroz CNG, rival to Maruti Baleno CNG, launch tomorrow: Key things to know
18 Apr 2023
View all
 Tata Altroz CNG News

Tata Altroz CNG Videos

Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details