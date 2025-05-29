Specs & FeaturesMileageImages
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Front Left Side1/28
DISCONTINUED

TATA Altroz [2020-2025]

3.5
3 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
6.5 - 11.16 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Altroz [2020-2025] Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Altroz [2020-2025]: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 22.39 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Altroz [2020-2025]: 19.05-23.64 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 91.12 bhp

Tooltip
Tooltip

Altroz [2020-2025]: 88.77 bhp

Category average

View all Altroz [2020-2025] Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Latest Update

Latest News:


The Tata Altroz is a versatile hatchback that strikes a balance between affordability and premium features. With its competitive pricing and a wide range of options, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and stylish car. Price: The Tata Altroz offers a price range from 5.44 Lakhs to 9.63 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), making it accessible to a broad spectrum of buyers. Specs and Features:
  • Engine: The Altroz offers engine options ranging from 1199cc to 1497cc, delivering power up to 88.77 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm.
  • Mileage: With a mileage range of 19.05 to 23.64, it balances fuel efficiency and performance.
  • Transmission: Available in Manual transmission.
  • Safety Features: The Altroz excels in safety with features like the Antilock Braking System, Airbags, and Parking Sensors.
  • Comfort: Enjoy features such as Power Steering, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, and Keyless Entry.
  • Additional Features: The Altroz boasts Alloy Wheels, Turbo Engine, Cruise Control, and seating for five passengers.
  • Fuel Types: It offers both Petrol and Diesel variants.
  • Body Type: Classified as a Hatchback.
Rivals: The Tata Altroz competes with Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Renault Kwid, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the market.
It stands out among rivals with its premium features, robust safety, and a variety of engine options.
In conclusion, the Tata Altroz is a practical and stylish hatchback that caters to a broad range of buyers. With competitive pricing, impressive safety features, and a focus on comfort and performance, it offers a compelling package. Whether you prioritize safety, style, or affordability, the Altroz is a reliable choice worth considering in its segment.
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Altroz [2020-2025].
Tata Altroz [2020-2025]
Tata Altroz Racer
VS
Tata Altroz [2020-2025]Select model
Tata Altroz RacerSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Engine
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Rear Wiper
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Variants
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] price starts at ₹ 6.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz [2020-2025] comes in 35 variants. Tata Altroz [2020-2025]'s top variant is XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
35 Variants Available
Altroz [2020-2025] XE Petrol
₹6.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XM Petrol
₹6.75 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XM (S) Petrol
₹7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XM Plus Petrol
₹7.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XM Plus (S)
₹7.75 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XT Petrol
₹8 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XMA Plus Petrol
₹8.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Petrol
₹8.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XM Plus Diesel
₹8.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XMA Plus (S)
₹8.75 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ LUX
₹8.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S)
₹9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XTA Petrol
₹9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XM Plus (S) Diesel
₹9.05 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ i-Turbo Petrol
₹9.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XT Diesel
₹9.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition
₹9.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) LUX
₹9.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Petrol
₹9.6 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)
₹9.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Diesel
₹9.8 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (O) (S)
₹9.8 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
₹9.8 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Lux Petrol
₹10 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Plus (S)
₹10 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition
₹10.1 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ LUX Diesel
₹10.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition
₹10.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) Diesel
₹10.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Plus (S) Lux Petrol
₹10.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel
₹10.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
₹10.76 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Altroz [2020-2025] XZA Plus (O) (S)
₹10.8 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) LUX Diesel
₹10.85 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Altroz [2020-2025] XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel
₹11.16 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Expert Review
Pros
Solid BuildSpacious CabinMature Drive Traits
Cons
DCA lacks enthusiasm

Tata Altroz has been a solid performer in the premium hatchback segment since its first launch in the country in 2019. It is the newest in its segment which has some very capable rivals led by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 but despite the challenge it has had to mount, Altroz has emerged as a power player rather than a third cog in the proverbial wheel. Stylish looks, premium cabin, great built quality - the strengths are aplenty.

But what has been missing is an automatic transmission option that is increasingly finding favour among buyers, especially in urban pockets of the country. Well, not anymore because Tata has now equipped Altroz with the dual-clutch technology (DCT) which, at least on paper, promises not just convenience but a spirited drive. The company refers to the transmission as Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) and it boasts of several key highlights like a wet clutch, active cooling technology and a 'Self Healing' system which promise to enhance the life of the gearbox while also bringing down maintenance cost. So far so good but how does all of it come together to help Altroz when out and about - within city limits and even beyond?

Tata Altroz competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in the Indian car market.
Tata Altroz competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in the Indian car market.

Here's a drive review of the new Tata Altroz DCA:

Now before I elaborate on my key takeaway from Altroz DCA drive performance, it is perhaps best to explain, theoritically, the highlights of some of the key features that the transmission unit offers.

Wet Clutch with Active Cooling Technology - Tata Motors claims that because of our country's extreme weather conditions, this technology is able to monitor oil temperature at 100 times per second to ensure the vehicle adapts to the challenges at hand.

Shift by Wire Technology - By removing the use of shifter cables, the DCA unit claims to quicken gear change times to 250 milliseconds per shift. The focus is on a smoother yet sportier drive performance.

The option of having a Sports mode on the Altroz DCA could have helped the car strike a chord with more enthusiastic drivers.
The option of having a Sports mode on the Altroz DCA could have helped the car strike a chord with more enthusiastic drivers.

Self-Healing Mechanism - The technology allows for 'evacuating' dust and debris which may otherwise prevent the smooth operation of the gear shift over a long period.

Now that these three are briefly explained, I quite looked forward to my day out with the Altroz DCA. The day, eventually, turned out to be a mixed bag of sorts. The transmission unit comes mated to the familiar 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor that puts out 86 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque. Start the Altroz and slot the gear lever to 'D' and the car gets a move on with a steady demeanour all around. In fact, the steady nature of the up shifts are quite reassuring and so is shifting back to lower gear ratios. There is minimal lag and the DCA lulls you into thinking that it is every bit as refined as it is made out to be.

But while it indeed is quite mature, sophisticated even, the shortcomings begin to appear as soon as you go a little heavy with the throttle inputs. Most of what I mentioned above as strengths take a slight to moderate beating when there is a need to hunt for some speed, and the 1.2-litre motor takes its own, not-so-sweet - time to get the power going. And this is where you may be left wondering if it would have been a better idea to have used the much-touted DCA unit on the turbo engine of the Altroz instead.

Within city limits, especially during peak office traffic hours, one may hardly miss the spirited nature that the Altroz otherwise has. But out on open highways, building up to triple digit speeds will require some labour, overtaking will require some more planning. Reach the top rev though, near or past three-figure speed mark, and the hatchback resumes its reassuring guise.

Fortunately though, the inherent strengths of the Altroz remain as is. The car remains steady at high speeds and dives into corners with confident determination. There is a heft all around the Altroz that you won't find in the Baleno or even the i20, and that is quite reassuring. The suspension set up remains slightly firm which allows for the car to embrace speedbreakers more than glide over them.

Add to all of this the fact that Altroz is also a rather spacious car and the package remains one of worth.

Tata Altroz DCA cabin:

The Altroz DCA has an identical cabin to of the standard Altroz, which - barring a few factors - still works in favour of the model. While rear-seat space and comfort remains quite good, the layout of the dashboard continues to speak volumes of the distance Tata Motors has come from the erstwhile days of Indica. The layered dash with its interplay of colours and textures gives the cabin an upmarket appearance while well-bolstered seats and storage spaces all around enhance the long-drive strength as well. The semi-digital driver display remains as is, and so does the seven-inch main display screen. Now it is this screen that I feel could have done with an update in terms of dimensions even if remains ever as responsive to touch. There is also no sunroof which is a feature I may not be a fan of but is sought-after by buyers across segments.

Altroz continues to benefit from a premium and spacious cabin even if the infotainment screen now appears a tad bit too small.
Altroz continues to benefit from a premium and spacious cabin even if the infotainment screen now appears a tad bit too small.

Tata Altroz DCA exterior highlight:

Much like the cabin, the Altroz DCA has an exterior that is also identical to the standard model barring the DCA badge at the rear and the Opera Blue colour theme which lends the otherwise sporty visual a touch of elegance.

Tata Altroz is leaving no stone unturned in its battle to have a bigger say in the premium hatchback space.
Tata Altroz is leaving no stone unturned in its battle to have a bigger say in the premium hatchback space.

The sweeping head light units, the sharp bonnet, the squat-like stance - all of these make the Altroz a catchy hatchback that is more than likely to still turn heads. With 365 litres of boot space and 90-degree opening angle of all doors, it is a car that is also designed for practicality.

Tata Altroz DCA verdict:

The Altroz is a great option if you are out in the market for a premium hatchback. It isn't exactly a hot hatch but it plays to its strengths well. A spacious cabin, modern design language and a robust build are some of its biggest advantages over rivals.

As for the latest transmission option, it is a bit of a hit and miss. If you are gung-ho about Altroz and have always wanted the convenience of an automatic, the DCA is a worthy option. And don't forget that this here has a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. But be aware that what you gain in terms of convenience may also be something that leaves you desiring for a bit more sportiness.

READ MORE

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Images

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 1
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 2
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 3
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 4
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 5
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 6
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 7
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 8
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 9
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 10
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 11
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 12
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 13
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 14
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 15
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 16
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 17
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 18
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 19
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 20
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 21
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 22
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 23
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 24
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 25
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 26
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 27
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Image 28
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Safety Ratings
The Tata Altroz [2020-2025] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque200 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.05-23.64 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 - 1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Altroz [2020-2025] specs and features

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] comparison with similar cars

Tata Altroz [2020-2025]
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz
Tata Tiago NRG
Citroen C3
Hyundai i20
Tata Altroz [2020-2025]
Tata Altroz [2020-2025]
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹6.5 Lakhs*
₹9.49 Lakhs*
₹6.89 Lakhs*
₹7.2 Lakhs*
₹6.23 Lakhs*
₹7.04 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
3/5
Power
89 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
87 bhp
Power
84 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
87 bhp
Torque
200 Nm
Torque
170 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
114.7 Nm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
3990 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3802 mm
Length
3981 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1523 mm
Height
1523 mm
Height
1523 mm
Height
1537 mm
Height
1586 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1755 mm
Width
1755 mm
Width
1755 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1733 mm
Width
1775 mm
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
345 litres
Boot Space
345 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
315 litres
Boot Space
311 litres
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingAltroz [2020-2025] vs Altroz RacerAltroz [2020-2025] vs AltrozAltroz [2020-2025] vs Tiago NRGAltroz [2020-2025] vs C3Altroz [2020-2025] vs i20

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] Mileage

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Altroz [2020-2025]'s petrol variant is 19.05 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Altroz [2020-2025] XE Petrol comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
XE Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.05

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] News

View all
 Tata Altroz [2020-2025] News

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] FAQs

Tata Altroz [2020-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Altroz [2020-2025] was Rs. 6.5-11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The top variant of Tata Altroz [2020-2025] was XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel with the last recorded price of Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz [2020-2025] was a 5 Seater Hatchback.

Popular Hatchback Cars

MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Countryman E Price in Delhi
MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

44.9 - 55.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper S Price in Delhi
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Altroz Racer Price in Delhi
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.89 - 11.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Altroz Price in Delhi
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Golf GTI Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Hatchback Cars

view all specs and features
Cars & BikesNew carsTata carsTata Altroz [2020-2025]