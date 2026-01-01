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Tata Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Aeris Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Aeris specs and features

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Prices

The Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹7.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Aeris offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Colours

The Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Nitro Crimson, Aeris Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pure Grey, Pristine White.

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 85 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aeris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs.

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Specs & Features

The Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Front AC, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.

Tata Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Price

Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,69,000
RTO
55,830
Insurance
38,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,974
EMI@16,421/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel (155/80R13)
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm (unladen)
Length
3995 mm * 1684 mm * 1532 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532
Width
1684

Capacity

Bootspace
419 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Front AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Tata Aeris Pure Petrol Automatic EMI
EMI14,779 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,87,576
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,87,576
Interest Amount
1,99,145
Payable Amount
8,86,721

Tata Aeris other Variants

Aeris Smart Petrol Manual

₹5.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,29,000
RTO
30,160
Insurance
33,492
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,93,152
EMI@12,749/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Aeris Pure Petrol Manual

₹7.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,14,000
RTO
51,980
Insurance
36,620
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,03,100
EMI@15,112/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Smart iCNG Manual

₹7.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,29,000
RTO
53,030
Insurance
37,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,19,702
EMI@15,469/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure Plus Petrol Manual

₹7.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,74,000
RTO
56,180
Insurance
38,828
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,69,508
EMI@16,540/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure iCNG Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,14,000
RTO
58,980
Insurance
40,300
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,780
EMI@17,491/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure Plus Petrol Automatic

₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,000
RTO
60,030
Insurance
40,852
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,30,382
EMI@17,848/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Creative Petrol Manual

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
61,430
Insurance
41,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,518
EMI@18,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure CNG Automatic

₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,69,000
RTO
62,830
Insurance
42,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,654
EMI@18,800/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure Plus iCNG Manual

₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,000
RTO
63,180
Insurance
42,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,80,188
EMI@18,919/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Creative Petrol Automatic

₹9.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,04,000
RTO
68,280
Insurance
43,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,16,392
EMI@19,697/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Accomplished Petrol Manual

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,19,000
RTO
69,330
Insurance
44,164
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,994
EMI@20,054/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Pure Plus CNG Automatic

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Creative iCNG Manual

₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
71,430
Insurance
45,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,66,198
EMI@20,767/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Accomplished Petrol Automatic

₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,74,000
RTO
73,180
Insurance
46,188
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,93,868
EMI@21,362/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Creative iCNG Automatic

₹10.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,04,000
RTO
75,280
Insurance
47,293
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,27,073
EMI@22,076/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Accomplished iCNG Manual

₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,19,000
RTO
76,330
Insurance
47,845
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,675
EMI@22,433/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aeris Accomplished iCNG Automatic

₹11.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,74,000
RTO
80,180
Insurance
49,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,04,549
EMI@23,741/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Aeris Alternatives

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
AerisvsTigor
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.6 Lakhs
+1
AerisvsAura
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
AerisvsXpres
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.31 - 9.54 Lakhs
+1
AerisvsDzire

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