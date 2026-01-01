|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Aeris Pure CNG Automatic, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹8.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aeris offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aeris Pure CNG Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Nitro Crimson, Aeris Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Aeris Pure CNG Automatic is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 74 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 96.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Aeris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs.
The Aeris Pure CNG Automatic has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Front AC, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.