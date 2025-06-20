Superb 2025ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
SKODA Superb 2025

Exp. Launch on 13 Dec 2025

₹55 - 60 Lakhs*Expected price
Superb 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1998.0 cc

Superb 2025: 1998.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 207.66 bhp

Superb 2025: 201.0 bhp

Skoda Superb 2025 Latest Update

Skoda Superb 2025 Images

Skoda Superb 2025 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque330 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Skoda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Aryaveer Skoda
71/1, Shivaji Marg, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7947044552
Aryaveer Skoda
East Of Kailash, E-14, New Delhi, Delhi 110065
+91 - 9871864545
Jai Auto
B-1/11, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531121
Jai Auto Dwarka
Plot No.- D 11, & 12, Main Rajapuri Road, Block C, Madhu Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110055
+91 - 7574066633
Aryaveer Motors
No 62, Rama Road, Najafgarh Ind Area, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9205981393
Masyy Cars Pvt Ltd
No 9, Rohtak Road Paschim Vihar Extension, New Delhi (NCR), New Delhi, Delhi 110063
+91 - 1133678000
Skoda Dealers in Delhi

