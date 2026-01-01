|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 1.0 TSI Direct Injection Engine and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 10 colour options: Arctic Silver, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1850-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Parking Sensors, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Assist, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.