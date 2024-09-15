Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 17.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSlavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 17.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature 1.5L TSI MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 521 litres
Mileage of Signature 1.5L TSI MT is 19 kmpl.