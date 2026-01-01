|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|19.36 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT), equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Arctic Silver, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) has Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Assist, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.