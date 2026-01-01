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Skoda Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage20.32 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Slavia specs and features

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Prices

The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.0 TSI Direct Injection Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Colours

The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is available in 10 colour options: Arctic Silver, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1850-4500 rpm of torque.

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual has Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Parking Assist and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.

Skoda Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Price

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹18.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,000
RTO
1,74,900
Insurance
64,711
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,29,111
EMI@39,315/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Skoda Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 TSI Direct Injection Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1850-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.32 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
4552 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1752 mm
Width
1507 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4 Years / 100,000 kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Skoda Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual EMI
EMI35,383 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,46,199
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,46,199
Interest Amount
4,76,795
Payable Amount
21,22,994

Skoda Slavia other Variants

Slavia Classic Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹11.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
44,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,26,454
EMI@24,212/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
1,21,900
Insurance
47,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,68,934
EMI@27,274/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹14.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
1,36,900
Insurance
52,793
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,39,193
EMI@30,934/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Signature Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,94,000
RTO
1,51,400
Insurance
57,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,03,775
EMI@34,471/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹16.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,000
RTO
1,55,400
Insurance
59,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,49,177
EMI@35,447/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Signature Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹17.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,94,000
RTO
1,61,400
Insurance
61,381
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,17,281
EMI@36,911/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Sportline Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹17.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,34,000
RTO
1,69,400
Insurance
62,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,66,683
EMI@37,973/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹19.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
68,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,42,616
EMI@41,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Monte Carlo Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹19.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,000
RTO
1,88,900
Insurance
69,618
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,88,018
EMI@42,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Prestige Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
82,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,43,839
EMI@46,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Slavia Monte Carlo Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,84,000
RTO
2,04,400
Insurance
83,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,72,259
EMI@46,690/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Skoda Slavia Alternatives

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
+3
SlaviavsVirtus
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
+1
SlaviavsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
SlaviavsTigor EV

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