Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 20.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige 1.5L TSI MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 521 litres
Mileage of Prestige 1.5L TSI MT is 19 kmpl.