|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|19.36 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹20.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is available in 7 colour options: Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Deep Black, Tornado Red, Candy White.
The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs.
The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.