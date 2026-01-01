hamburger icon
Skoda Slavia Front Left Side
1/13
Skoda Slavia Front View
2/13
Skoda Slavia Grille
3/13
Skoda Slavia Rear Left Side
4/13
Skoda Slavia Right Side View
5/13
Skoda Slavia Taillight
6/13

Skoda Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

4 out of 5
20.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage19.36 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Prices

The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹20.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Mileage

All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Colours

The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is available in 7 colour options: Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Deep Black, Tornado Red, Candy White.

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Engine and Transmission

The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹11.16 Lakhs - 18.73 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs.

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Specs & Features

The Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Skoda Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Price

Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG

₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,93,000
RTO
1,95,300
Insurance
80,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,68,810
EMI@44,467/mo
108 offers Available
Skoda Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
871 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.36 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4541 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1507 mm
Width
1752 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Skoda Slavia Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG EMI
EMI40,020 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,61,928
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,61,928
Interest Amount
5,39,278
Payable Amount
24,01,206

Skoda Slavia other Variants

Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT

₹11.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
44,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,26,454
EMI@24,212/mo
Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,28,000
RTO
1,44,800
Insurance
55,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,28,862
EMI@32,861/mo
Slavia Sportline 1.0L TSI MT

₹15.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,46,900
Insurance
56,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,52,698
EMI@33,374/mo
Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT

₹16.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,000
RTO
1,55,400
Insurance
59,277
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,49,177
EMI@35,447/mo
Slavia Sportline 1.0L TSI AT

₹16.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,55,000
RTO
1,57,500
Insurance
60,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,014
EMI@35,960/mo
Slavia Prestige 1.0L TSI MT

₹17.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,61,990
Insurance
61,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,23,977
EMI@37,055/mo
Slavia Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT

₹17.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,61,990
Insurance
61,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,23,977
EMI@37,055/mo
Slavia Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG

₹18.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,19,000
RTO
1,77,900
Insurance
73,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,71,006
EMI@40,215/mo
Slavia Prestige 1.0L TSI AT

₹18.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,43,000
RTO
1,80,300
Insurance
66,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,90,404
EMI@40,632/mo
Slavia Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,80,900
Insurance
66,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,214
EMI@40,779/mo
Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Skoda Slavia Alternatives

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

11.16 - 18.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
SlaviavsVirtus
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.69 - 16.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
SlaviavsVerna
Honda City

Honda City

11.95 - 16.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
SlaviavsCity
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
SlaviavsTigor EV

