Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Prestige 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSlavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Prestige 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige 1.0L TSI AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: