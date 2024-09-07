What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Mangalore? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mangalore is Rs. 18.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Mangalore? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mangalore amount to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Mangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Mangalore is Rs. 26,495.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Mangalore? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mangalore are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.