What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Mandi? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mandi is Rs. 16.44 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Mandi? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mandi amount to Rs. 74,441, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Mandi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Mandi is Rs. 23,666.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Mandi? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Mandi are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.