Skoda Slavia on road price in Mandi starts from Rs. 11.67 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 16.44 Lakhs in Mandi.
Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine
Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT and the most priced model is Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT.
The Skoda Slavia on road price in Mandi for 999 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 11.67 - 16.44 Lakhs.
Skoda Slavia on road price breakup in Mandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Slavia is mainly compared to Hyundai Verna which starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs in Mandi, Honda City which starts at Rs. 11.82 Lakhs in Mandi and MG RC-6 starting at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Mandi.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 11.67 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 15.22 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Sportline 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 15.29 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT ₹ 16.44 Lakhs
