Skoda Slavia on road price in Karimnagar starts from Rs. 12.70 Lakhs.
The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Karimnagar.
Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Skoda Slavia Active 1.0L TSI MT and the most priced model is Skoda Slavia Style Non Sunroof.
The Skoda Slavia on road price in Karimnagar for 999.0 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 12.70 - 16.11 Lakhs.
Skoda Slavia on road price breakup in Karimnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Skoda Slavia is mainly compared to Hyundai Verna which starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs in Karimnagar, Honda City which starts at Rs. 11.82 Lakhs in Karimnagar and Toyota Belta starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Karimnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Skoda Slavia Active 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 12.70 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI MT ₹ 14.70 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT ₹ 16.11 Lakhs Skoda Slavia Style Non Sunroof ₹ 16.11 Lakhs
