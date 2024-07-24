HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsSkodaSlaviaOn Road Price in Kannur

Skoda Slavia On Road Price in Kannur

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
4 out of 5
12.21 - 20.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kannur
Slavia Price in Kannur

Skoda Slavia on road price in Kannur starts from Rs. 12.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 18.94 Lakhs in Kannur. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹ 12.83 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.74 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT₹ 18.38 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.5L TSI MT₹ 18.94 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Variant Wise Price List in Kannur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹12.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,68,350
Insurance
45,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kannur)
12,83,278
EMI@27,583/mo
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹18.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Signature 1.5L TSI MT
₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Skoda Slavia News

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq were products of the INDIA 2.0 strategy.
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia becomes E20 fuel compliant. Check details
24 Jul 2024
While Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan, Honda is expected to introduce the new edition of Amaze by the end of this year. Hyundai too is expected to launch an N Line version of Verna while Skoda will drive in the Slavia facelift soon.
Dzire to Slavia: 7 upcoming sedans expected to launch in India soon
19 Jul 2024
Skoda Slavia sedan is ready for a mid-life update with a host of design tweaks across the exterior, while mechanically it would remain unchanged.
Skoda Slavia sedan ready for a mid-life update, launch likely in September 2025
15 Jul 2024
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia use the same underpinnings.
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia gets new accessories including front parking sensors & new alloys. Check details
27 Jun 2024
Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the Volkswagen Virtus.
2024 Skoda Slavia updated: Variants explained
26 Jun 2024
Skoda Slavia Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Skoda Slavia sedan unveiled: First Impressions
22 Nov 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
