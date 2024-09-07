What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Dhanbad? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Dhanbad is Rs. 16.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Dhanbad? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Dhanbad amount to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Dhanbad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Dhanbad is Rs. 24,114.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Dhanbad? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Dhanbad are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.