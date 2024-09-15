HT Auto
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
4 out of 5
21.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage19.36 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Slavia specs and features

Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG Latest Updates

Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 15 variants. The price of Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG in Delhi is Rs. 21.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 521 litres
    • Mileage of Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG is 19.36 kmpl....Read More

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG Price

    Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,49,000
    RTO
    2,00,900
    Insurance
    82,071
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,32,471
    EMI@45,835/mo
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.36 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Length
    4541 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    521 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black & Beige
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
