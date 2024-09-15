Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 15 variants. The price of Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG in Delhi is Rs. 21.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionSlavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 15 variants. The price of Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG in Delhi is Rs. 21.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG is 45 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology