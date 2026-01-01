|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.76 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.0 TSI Direct Injection Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is available in 10 colour options: Arctic Silver, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1850-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Slavia Classic Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.