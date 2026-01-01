|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.76 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Slavia Classic Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.0 TSI Direct Injection Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Slavia deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Slavia Classic Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is available in 10 colour options: Arctic Silver, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Cappuccino Beige, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Slavia Classic Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1850-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Slavia's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Virtus priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Slavia Classic Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual has Parking Sensors, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Daytime Running Lights, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.