Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Classic 1.0L TSI MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0 TSI
Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 521 litres
Mileage of Classic 1.0L TSI MT is 20.32 kmpl.