Latest Updates on Skoda Slavia:

The Skoda Slavia has taken the Indian automotive market by storm with its impressive blend of style, performance, and innovative technology. Designed specifically for the Indian audience, this mid-size sedan is evolving the expectations for sedans in a market often dominated by compact SUVs. With the Slavia, Skoda aims to reinvigorate the sedan segment, backed by robust specifications and a suite of modern features. As of now, the Skoda Slavia is available at an attractive price range of ₹10.49 lakh to ₹18.69 lakh (both ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice for discerning buyers.

Skoda Slavia Price:

The pricing structure for the Skoda Slavia presents an array of options catering to different consumer needs and preferences. The five-seater sedan is available in five variants, Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. The entry-level Classic is available from ₹10.49 lakh and the Signature can be had from ₹13.79 lakh. Sportline variants start from ₹14.05 lakh while the Monte Carlo range is listed from ₹15.79 lakh. The Prestige variant tops the range at ₹15.99 lakh. While these are the prices for models with the manual gearbox, the automatic variants start from ₹14.89 lakh for the Signature trim. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Slavia Launch Date:

The curtain was raised on the Skoda Slavia, with its official launch taking place on February 28, 2022. This launch marked a significant milestone in Skoda's India 2.0 project, focusing on delivering premium yet affordable vehicles tailored to the tastes and needs of the Indian market. Following the 1.0L variant, the 1.5L TSI model debuted shortly after on March 3, 2022, expanding the options for consumers eager to embrace Skoda’s promise of quality and performance.

Skoda Slavia Variants:

The Skoda Slavia is offered in multiple variants, ensuring that buyers have a diverse selection based on their preferences for fuel types, features, and performance. This mid-size sedan comes equipped with both petrol engine options: a punchy 1.0L TSI engine and a more powerful 1.5L TSI engine. There are five main variants available with the Slavia, including Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant brings its unique features and capabilities, making it easier for buyers to find a model that matches their lifestyle and usage requirements.

Skoda Slavia Design and Exterior:

The exterior design of the Skoda Slavia is a captivating fusion of elegance and sophistication. The sedan measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height, boasting a prominent wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Characterised by its sharp lines and bold stance, the Slavia flaunts Skoda's trademark hexagonal grille complemented by sleek LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs, enhancing its modern appeal. The sedan's rear end showcases C-shaped LED taillights, offering a cohesive and upscale look that sets it apart. Buyers can choose between several striking colour options, including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Tornado Red. The Skoda Slavia catches the eye as a great example of premium motoring in the mid-size sedan category.

Skoda Slavia Interior:

The Skoda Slavia offers a well-crafted interior that seamlessly combines comfort with an extensive feature-list. The spacious cabin design prioritises passenger comfort with plenty of legroom, making it ideal for both short trips and long drives. High-quality materials and soft-touch finishes elevate the overall level of comfort. Key interior features include a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple Type-C charging points, and an all-digital driver display. Depending on the variant, the sedan also offers features like ventilated front seats, a wireless charging station, and advanced vocal recognition capabilities.

Skoda Slavia Engine Options

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options and three transmission options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-four engine that can be had with either a six-speed manual or a TCA. This unit makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The other unit is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DSG. This makes for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Skoda Slavia Fuel Efficiency:

The Skoda Slavia's manufacturer-stated fuel economy for the 1.0-litre TSI unit is 20.32 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 18.73 kmpl for the TCA. The 1.5-litre TSI with the seven-speed DSG gives a claimed mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features:

Safety is paramount in the Skoda Slavia, which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. With the inclusion of up to six airbags in higher variants, alongside ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Multi-Collision Brake, and Traction Control, the Slavia is designed to offer maximum protection for occupants. Additionally, features like Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System further bolster its safety credentials.