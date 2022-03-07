SlaviaPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Skoda Slavia Front Left Side
SKODA Slavia

Launched in Feb 2022

4.7
3 Reviews
₹10.34 - 18.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Slavia Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Slavia: 999.0 - 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.1 kmpl

Slavia: 18.73-20.32 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.1 bhp

Slavia: 114.0 - 148.0 bhp

About Skoda Slavia

Latest Update

  2025 Skoda Slavia now more affordable. Here's the updated variant wise pricing
  Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get model year updates for 2025: Prices start at ₹10.34 lakh

    • Latest Updates on Skoda Slavia:

    Skoda Slavia Variants
    Skoda Slavia price starts at ₹ 10.34 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹10.34 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹13.59 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportline 1.0L TSI MT₹13.69 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Signature 1.0L TSI AT₹14.69 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sportline 1.0L TSI AT₹14.79 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI MT₹15.34 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Prestige 1.0L TSI MT₹15.54 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Sportline 1.5L TSI DSG₹16.39 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT₹16.44 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Prestige 1.0L TSI AT₹16.64 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Signature 1.5L TSI AT₹16.69 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG₹18.04 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Prestige 1.5L TSI AT₹18.24 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Skoda Slavia Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

    Cons

    Costly top variantSegment in decline

    Skoda Slavia is here and is here with a significant list of promises. An India-first product, the Slavia enters the mid-size sedan segment, a space that has been steadily shrinking, unable thus far to challenge the SUV onslaught of recent times. But while products like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna - all worthy players, mind you - are still well entrenched, it is the Slavia that now comes as a breath of fresh air.

    Skoda Slavia is here and is here with a significant list of promises. An India-first product, the Slavia enters the mid-size sedan segment, a space that has been steadily shrinking, unable thus far to challenge the SUV onslaught of recent times. But while products like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna - all worthy players, mind you - are still well entrenched, it is the Slavia that now comes as a breath of fresh air. To make any sort of impact against rivals and in a segment that is consistently getting smaller, ‘a breath of fresh air’ alone isn't going to help the Slavia last the distance. There needs to be a whole lot more of sheer substance - substance in terms of space, looks, comfort, features and drive dynamics. After all, the SUV segment as a whole has grown by around 24% in the last five years in the country and much of it has been at the expense of sedans. “If anyone can revitalize sedans, it is us." This is what Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis had proclaimed during an earlier interaction with HT Auto. (Full report here)

    Skoda Slavia Images

    13 images
    Skoda Slavia Colours

    Skoda Slavia is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Brilliant silver
    Lava blue
    Carbon steel
    Crystal blue
    Deep black
    Tornado red
    Candy white
    Skoda Slavia Safety Ratings

    The Skoda Slavia has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Skoda Slavia Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage18.73 kmpl
    Engine999-1498 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Skoda Slavia comparison with similar cars

    Skoda Slavia
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Hyundai Verna
    Honda City
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*
    ₹11.56 Lakhs*
    ₹11.07 Lakhs*
    ₹11.82 Lakhs*
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Length
    4541 mm
    Length
    4561 mm
    Length
    4535 mm
    Length
    4583 mm
    Length
    3993 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1475 mm
    Height
    1489 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1748 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    506 litres
    Boot Space
    316 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Skoda Slavia Mileage

    Skoda Slavia in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Slavia's petrol variant is 20.32 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.32 kmpl
    Skoda Slavia User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Nice looking
    Very beautiful Skoda Slavia! It?s comfortable and from my favorite car company, making it my top choice for a sedan.By: Mohit soni (Mar 16, 2025)
    Perfect driving and best comfort inside the car
    It is the best car it normally looks on roads on haryana with best build quality and safety purpose it take 5 star in safety By: Gourav Kumar swami (Jun 16, 2024)
    glamorous look with amazing road class performance
    Skoda always show there brand value and the slavia is a bench mark car in there segment the quality is supreme , service delivery is on top , performance is high class and the riding experince smooth and clean.By: shashank bisht (Mar 29, 2024)
