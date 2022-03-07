SKODA Slavia [2022-2026] Colours

Slavia [2022-2026] is available in 12 colours in India - brilliant silver, brilliant silver with black roof, candy white, candy white with black roof, carbon steel, carbon steel matte, cherry red, cherry red with black roof, deep black, lava blue, steel grey and shimla green. You can view your favourite Slavia [2022-2026] colour image.
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