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SKODA Slavia [2022-2026] Colours

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Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Slavia [2022-2026] Colours

Slavia [2022-2026] is available in 12 colours in India - brilliant silver, brilliant silver with black roof, candy white, candy white with black roof, carbon steel, carbon steel matte, cherry red, cherry red with black roof, deep black, lava blue, steel grey and shimla green. You can view your favourite Slavia [2022-2026] colour image.

Brilliant Silver
Brilliant Silver With Black Roof
Candy White
Candy White With Black Roof
Carbon Steel
Carbon Steel Matte
Cherry Red
Cherry Red With Black Roof
Deep Black
Lava Blue
Steel Grey
Shimla Green
Brilliant silver

Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] Images

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