Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] Key Specs
- Engine999 - 1498 cc
- Mileage18.73-20.32 kmpl
- Power114 - 148 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space521 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque178 - 250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Skoda Slavia has taken the Indian automotive market by storm with its impressive blend of style, performance, and innovative technology. Designed specifically for the Indian audience, this mid-size sedan is evolving the expectations for sedans in a market often dominated by compact SUVs. With the Slavia, Skoda aims to reinvigorate the sedan segment, backed by robust specifications and a suite of modern features. As of now, the Skoda Slavia is available at an attractive price range of ₹10.49 lakh to ₹18.69 lakh (both ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice for discerning buyers.
The pricing structure for the Skoda Slavia presents an array of options catering to different consumer needs and preferences. The five-seater sedan is available in five variants, Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. The entry-level Classic is available from ₹10.49 lakh and the Signature can be had from ₹13.79 lakh. Sportline variants start from ₹14.05 lakh while the Monte Carlo range is listed from ₹15.79 lakh. The Prestige variant tops the range at ₹15.99 lakh. While these are the prices for models with the manual gearbox, the automatic variants start from ₹14.89 lakh for the Signature trim. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The curtain was raised on the Skoda Slavia, with its official launch taking place on February 28, 2022. This launch marked a significant milestone in Skoda's India 2.0 project, focusing on delivering premium yet affordable vehicles tailored to the tastes and needs of the Indian market. Following the 1.0L variant, the 1.5L TSI model debuted shortly after on March 3, 2022, expanding the options for consumers eager to embrace Skoda’s promise of quality and performance.
The Skoda Slavia is offered in multiple variants, ensuring that buyers have a diverse selection based on their preferences for fuel types, features, and performance. This mid-size sedan comes equipped with both petrol engine options: a punchy 1.0L TSI engine and a more powerful 1.5L TSI engine. There are five main variants available with the Slavia, including Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo, and Prestige. Each variant brings its unique features and capabilities, making it easier for buyers to find a model that matches their lifestyle and usage requirements.
The exterior design of the Skoda Slavia is a captivating fusion of elegance and sophistication. The sedan measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height, boasting a prominent wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Characterised by its sharp lines and bold stance, the Slavia flaunts Skoda's trademark hexagonal grille complemented by sleek LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs, enhancing its modern appeal. The sedan's rear end showcases C-shaped LED taillights, offering a cohesive and upscale look that sets it apart. Buyers can choose between several striking colour options, including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Tornado Red. The Skoda Slavia catches the eye as a great example of premium motoring in the mid-size sedan category.
The Skoda Slavia offers a well-crafted interior that seamlessly combines comfort with an extensive feature-list. The spacious cabin design prioritises passenger comfort with plenty of legroom, making it ideal for both short trips and long drives. High-quality materials and soft-touch finishes elevate the overall level of comfort. Key interior features include a 10-inch infotainment screen with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple Type-C charging points, and an all-digital driver display. Depending on the variant, the sedan also offers features like ventilated front seats, a wireless charging station, and advanced vocal recognition capabilities.
The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options and three transmission options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-four engine that can be had with either a six-speed manual or a TCA. This unit makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The other unit is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DSG. This makes for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
The Skoda Slavia's manufacturer-stated fuel economy for the 1.0-litre TSI unit is 20.32 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 18.73 kmpl for the TCA. The 1.5-litre TSI with the seven-speed DSG gives a claimed mileage of 19.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
Safety is paramount in the Skoda Slavia, which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. With the inclusion of up to six airbags in higher variants, alongside ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Multi-Collision Brake, and Traction Control, the Slavia is designed to offer maximum protection for occupants. Additionally, features like Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System further bolster its safety credentials.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Skoda Slavia [2022-2026]
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|-
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|521 litres
|4541 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|-
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|179 mm
|521 litres
|4561 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|5.05 metres
|Slavia [2022-2026]VSVirtus
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Slavia [2022-2026]VSSlavia
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
|157 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual
|7
|-
|-
|-
|4565 mm
|1765 mm
|1475 mm
|-
|Slavia [2022-2026]VSVerna
|Tata Tigor EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|170 Nm
|-
|2
|172 mm
|316 litres
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|5.1 metres
|Slavia [2022-2026]VSTigor EV
Skoda Slavia is here and is here with a significant list of promises. An India-first product, the Slavia enters the mid-size sedan segment, a space that has been steadily shrinking, unable thus far to challenge the SUV onslaught of recent times. But while products like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna - all worthy players, mind you - are still well entrenched, it is the Slavia that now comes as a breath of fresh air.
Is the Slavia, then, a mammoth gamble or a very, very calculated risk?
The Slavia has some very credible bragging rights over all of its direct rivals when it comes to dimensions. Wider, taller and with longer wheelbase than City, Ciaz and Verna, the Slavia is only just marginally shorter in length than the Honda sedan.
But when it comes to sedans, it is not so much about road presence as it is perhaps about elegant looks. And the Slavia has dollops of it. Typically Skoda, typically European and yet, quite contemporary, the Slavia leans heavily on the side of pleasing aesthetics than on youthful or sporty visual cues.
The grille at the front immediately showcases that this here is a Skoda. Similar to the grille on the Kushaq and newer Skoda cars in the country, the hexagonal grille is bordered on all sides with chrome surrounds. Flanking it are LED head lights with L-shaped DRLs which add to the modern touch Slavia seeks to project. While the front lip protrudes just a tad bit for a bit of sharpness, the bonnet design is a throwback to the Rapid that this model replaces in the country.
(Check out more pics of Skoda Slavia)
Step to the side and the large wheelbase and high ground clearance is instantly evident. In fact, at 179 mm, the ground clearance helps the sedan not just stand tall but manage variety of road conditions better. But even when standing still, the sedan makes a statement courtesy its 16-inch alloy wheels, door handles with chrome accents, strong body lines running all across the side profile and large windows with chrome garnish underlay.
At the back, there are split LED tail light units and the ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tail gate. The Slavia has a reasonably wide rear which especially helps when loading luggage into the trunk.
And it is the boot space that trumps anything the rivals have on offer. At 521 litres, the Skoda has more space for luggage than the City, Ciaz and the Verna. And while having a large boot is great, what also helps is that the loading lift isn't too high and the rear seats have split-fold option for even more cargo space. But one minor flaw here is that the upper portion of the boot has a rather flimsy covering and some of the wiring on either side is exposed.
Step inside the Slavia and there's much to like here. Skoda is underlining the premium credentials of the sedan and it is in the interiors that the bulk of the focus seems to have been at.
When you are out shopping for a sedan, space usually figures high on the priority list. The Slavia is impressive on this count and there's generous amount of space for three passengers at the back with kneeroom, legroom and space for feet all done well. The headroom is also quite satisfactory but the underthigh support could have been a tad bit more, if really nitpicking.
The center console has been smartly designed and houses the rear-AC vents and type-C charging points. While it doesn't intrude into the floor space which means that the middle passenger has flex room for feet, I do wish there was a conventional USB point or a 12V charger for old-school folks like me.
What I also missed was a shade on the rear windows which would have sat nicely with the premium credentials of this car. All the windows though are large and there is a conventionally-sized sunroof too for a pleasant ambiance.
The beige and black colour theme on the seats and the dashboard is also nicely done and enhances the visual aesthetics of the cabin. And speaking of the dashboard, it is quite chique thanks to its wide, horizontal layout and piano black and bronze finish with ambient lighting. On either side are circular AC vents with a distinct chrome trim surround. There is also a utility recess on top of the dashboard, just behind the large 10-inch infotainment screen.
Both the infotainment screen and the eight-inch all-digital driver display are bright and vivid, negating sun glare well. The main screen is also responsive to touch and displays a long list of AV, NAV and Skoda Connect App-related options here. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and one can charge a compatible phone wirelessly or making use of either of the two Type-C charging points. Once again, I had to rely on my power bank because I didn't have a compatible wire.
As for the controls for the air conditioning, it is touch enabled and the same that's also found inside the Kushaq. The central console with the gearbox is neatly done and is home to controls for lock/unlock as well as cooling for either of the two front seats.
While the exterior of the Slavia is pleasing in its simplicity, the cabin is - for most parts - elegant and quite well loaded. While there is some use of hard plastic, space and convenience features are stellar highlights here.
Slavia is being offered in three trims - Active, Ambition and Style, and two engine options and three transmission choices. Now the 1.0-litre TSI motor is standard across all three trims and one can have it with either a six-speed manual unit or an AT. This drive review had me behind the wheels of the 1.0-litre engine with the AT.
Now you may be very tempted at the prospect of Slavia also coming with the more powerful 1.5-litre engine, and with the option of this being mated with the DSG unit. And while we have driven that as well and have much to say on it, the 1.0-litre is comparatively more affordable and quite fun to drive in its own right.
There's 113 bhp on offer and 178 Nm of torque. It is this torque figure in particular that makes the Slavia quit a lot of fun to drive. The engine has an eager nature and much like how it fares in the Kushaq, helps Slavia get a move on with confident strides. Within city limits, the sedan ambles along nicely with the AT ticking the right numbers at the right time. Push the Slavia a little once open roads beckon and a momentary pause is all that it takes before taking the cue to amble ahead.
What also helps the Slavia's case is a well-balanced steering set up that is tuned near perfect to handle both city and highway driving. The suspension set up too is done well and that high ground clearance means Slavia has a confidence to tackle speed breakers even if you necessarily may not.
There is a fair degree of control over NVH levels and it is only when you absolutely stomp the throttle that there is some degree of engine noise that creeps into the cabin. But it is unlikely that you'd be doing much of that and therefore, the Slavia should retain its premium credentials in terms of refinement.
And thanks to electronic differential lock, there is decent grip, especially when taking tight corners. There is some degree of body roll for passengers at the back but overall, there's not much to fault the Slavia for if kept it planted.
Slavia is a solid product in terms of its space, features and even the 1.0-litre engine is peppy enough to make a good case for the car. Skoda is making a good habit of making compelling products and the second car under its MQB platform - after Kushaq - is a leap in the right direction.
While the pricing starts at ₹10.69 lakh, Slavia is an expensive proposition too with the top-end 1.0-litre variant with AT priced at ₹15.39 lakh (ex showroom).
The top-end Slavia is pricier to the Verna SX Opt Turbo (petrol) by around a lakh while also pipping the Honda City ZX CVT by around ₹30,000.
While I don't think it would deter hardcore SUV buyers from turning away from that body style, the Slavia sure has the potential to lead the rather small mid-size sedan space in the country. If Skoda is able to continue its post-sales network expansion and assuming the durability of the product is at par with what the rivals promise, this car right here could be a common sight in the times to come.
Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] is available in the 12 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|114-148 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|178-250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.73 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999-1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Slavia [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 20.32 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Slavia [2022-2026] Classic 1.0L TSI MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
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