HT Auto
HomeNew CarsSkodanew-octaviaOn Road Price in Panchkula

Skoda new-octavia On Road Price in Panchkula

1/3
2/3
3/3
25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Skoda new-octavia on Road Price in Delhi

Skoda new-octavia on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 30.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda new-octavia top variant goes up to Rs. 33.41 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Skoda new-octavia Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹30.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,99,000
RTO
2,71,900
Insurance
1,28,851
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panchkula
30,00,251
EMI@64,487/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Octavia 2.0 L&amp;K
₹33.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Skoda new-octavia Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Octavia 2.0 Style
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
15.81 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
791 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink Suspension
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson Suspension
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1430 kg
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Width
1829 mm
Length
4689 mm
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Height
1469 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Bootspace
600 litres
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Seat Base Sliding
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Defogger
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch -Down
All
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
4
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlights
LED
Gesture Control
No
Speakers
6+
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Suedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black Trim
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Seat Upholstery
Leather

Skoda new-octavia FAQs

Latest Cars

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
BMW XM
BMW XM2.6 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
BMW M340i
BMW M340i69.2 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport1.64 - 1.84 Cr Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Mahindra XUV400 EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV14 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
BMW X7 2023
BMW X7 20231.2 - 2 Cr Exp. Price* Check Details
MG Hector Facelift
MG Hector Facelift25 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Citroen C3 EV
Citroen C3 EV9 - 13 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Blackbird
Tata Blackbird10 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details