What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Vellore? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Vellore is Rs. 14.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Vellore? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Vellore amount to Rs. 2.15 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Vellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Vellore is Rs. 18,963.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Vellore? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Vellore are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.