What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Udaipur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Udaipur is Rs. 12.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Udaipur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Udaipur amount to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Udaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Udaipur is Rs. 18,277.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Udaipur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Udaipur are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.