What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Thanjavur? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thanjavur is Rs. 14.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Thanjavur? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thanjavur amount to Rs. 2.15 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Thanjavur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Thanjavur is Rs. 18,963.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Thanjavur? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thanjavur are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.