What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Thane? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thane is Rs. 13.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Thane? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thane amount to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Thane is Rs. 18,650.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Thane? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Thane are Rs. 48,972, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.