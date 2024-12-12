What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Sundergarh? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sundergarh is Rs. 13.10 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sundergarh? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sundergarh amount to Rs. 1.22 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sundergarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sundergarh is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sundergarh? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sundergarh are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.