What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Sirsa? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sirsa is Rs. 12.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sirsa? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sirsa amount to Rs. 99,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sirsa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Sirsa is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Sirsa? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Sirsa are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.